Poland says Belarus using migrants to wage 'hybrid war'

Poland’s prime minister has spent Sunday visiting neighbouring Baltic states, galvanising support against what he calls 'a hybrid war' on the border with Belarus. Mateusz Morawiecki has warned the migrant standoff could drag on for months, even years. Despite moving thousands of migrants away from the border on Thursday, Poland says Belarus is still forcing hundreds of people to try to breach the fence every night. Melinda Nucifora is on the Poland-Belarus border.