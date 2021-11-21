BizTech Share

Government decides to withdraw agricultural reforms | Money Talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced he'll scrap three controversial agriculture reform laws. The surprise decision comes after a year of massive protests by farmers' unions outside the capital. Demonstrators say the legislation stripped small farmers of protection against big corporations in a country where the livelihoods of two-thirds of the population of 1.3 billion depend on agriculture. Mobin Nasir reports. Vasuki Shastry is an associate fellow at Chatham House. He joined us from Dubai.