‘Awake Not Sleeping’ Modern Fairy Tales
02:30
World
‘Awake Not Sleeping’ Modern Fairy Tales
Kalina Maleska has been writing novels, short stories, and plays for more than 25 years. She mostly writes for adults. But her focus shifted to kids when she realized that women were misrepresented in fairy tales. Esra Durust has more. The Awake Not Sleeping collection consists of 28 stories from across Europe and Central Asia. To find out more: https://interactive.unwomen.org/eca/fairytales/en/index.html #AwakeNotSleeping #FairyTales #ArtProject
November 24, 2021
