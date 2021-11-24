POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Findings at Karahan Tepe | The World of Banksy | Awake Not Sleeping
25:12
World
Findings at Karahan Tepe | The World of Banksy | Awake Not Sleeping
On this episode of Showcase; Karahantepe: Findings at Ancient Village Challenges Mainstream History 00:02 Necmi Karul, Site Director at Karahan Tepe 00:46 Awake Not Sleeping's Modern Fairy Tales 09:28 The World of Banksy 12:18 Movie Almanac: The Sheik 15:47 Shortcuts 18:49 Adele's '30' 20:26 The Art of Abdulrasaq Babalola 21:43 Virtual Fashion Inspired by 'Free Fire' 23:32 #KarahanTepe #Banksy #TheSheik
November 24, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?