Wind power provides 10 gigawatts of electricity in Turkey | Money Talks
As global energy prices surge higher, Turkey is stepping up efforts to improve its energy security. Speaking at the Turkey Energy Summit in Antalya, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the construction of a pipeline to deliver natural gas discovered in the Black Sea will begin next year and a fourth vessel will join the country's offshore drilling fleet by May. Tuna Guven, the general secretary of the Turkey Wind Energy Association joined us and explained the potential of the industry. #TurkeyEnergySummit #WindPower #RenewableEnergy
November 23, 2021
