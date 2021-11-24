World Share

Can Turkey-UAE Relationship Revitalise the Region?

The leaders of Turkey and the United Arab Emirates put their rivalries aside to discuss possible new partnerships when they met in Ankara after a gap of nearly a decade. The relationship between Ankara and Abu Dhabi, for the most part during the last 10 years, suffered as the two capitals found themselves on the opposite ends of a changing geopolitical situation. But now the frost seems to be thawing. Could this new relationship revitalise the region? Guests: Yusuf Alabarda Defence and Security Analyst Marwan Kabalan Policy Analyst at Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Onur Erim Political Analyst and Author