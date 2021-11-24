World Share

The Trump Equation | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Republican Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell is predicting that his party will have “very good” results in next year’s midterm elections and could possibly win both the House and Senate. The Republican confidence about the midterms was reflected in a recent survey released earlier this month which showed Republicans leading Democrats by 10 points —51% to 41%— in the 2022 generic congressional ballot. That is the largest margin in the 40-year history of the survey. Other recent polls show that more Americans want to see the Republican Party take control of the House and Senate next year. And while a majority of registered American voters —71 percent— say the U.S. is "off on the wrong track"; only 22 percent believe the country is headed in the right direction. But one central —and sensitive— issue that confronts and divides Republicans is Donald Trump. The former president who has recently signaled a possible presidential run in 2024, has been holding rallies and raising large sums of money. He remains a strong voice, and at the core of the Grand Old Party’s internal politics. His favorability rating among Republican voters stands at 86%. Just 10% hold an unfavorable view of the former President [poll]. A survey conducted just last month found that 47% of Republican voters would vote for Trump; no other candidate was above 13%. The same poll found that 67% of Republican registered voters want Trump to run again. So given Trump’s continuing popularity with the base of the party, what should the strategy of the wider Republican Party be? Guests: Michael Steele Former Republican National Committee Chairperson Ron Nehring Former California Republican Party Chairperson