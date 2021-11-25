POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian government proposes ban on most private cryptocurrencies | Money Talks
05:27
BizTech
Indian government proposes ban on most private cryptocurrencies | Money Talks
India has become the latest nation to reject cryptocurrencies, despite a thriving domestic market in the trading of assets like bitcoin and ether. The government says the movement of blockchain assets is too hard to track, making them prone to use for illegal purposes. Instead, New Delhi is pushing for the adoption of an official digital currency, which would make transactions easier in an economy where most people still rely on cold hard cash. Paolo Montecillo has more. #Cryptocurrencies #Crackdown #Bitcoin #India
November 25, 2021
