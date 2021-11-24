November 24, 2021
01:47
01:47
More Videos
Space craft to smash into an asteroid, aiming to alter trajectory
A rocket has lifted off from California on a mission to deliberately crash a spacecraft into an asteroid. The mission of the DART- Double Asteroid Redirection Test - is to determine if it's possible to divert asteroids that are on a collision course with Earth. Right now, no cosmic debris is threatening our existence. But as Sarah Morice reports, NASA is preparing for the future.
More Videos