Benzema found guilty of conspiring to blackmail Valbuena
The France and Real Madrid footballer Karim Benzema has been found guilty of conspiring to blackmail fellow French player Mathieu Valbuena, over a sex tape. The court outside Paris handed Benzema a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine of 84-thousand dollars. His lawyers say they will appeal the verdict. Benzema has always denied the charges and has not attended the trial. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
November 24, 2021
