POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai ok now? Full Story...
26:00
World
Is Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai ok now? Full Story...
For the past three weeks or so, a top Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai appeared to be missing. Many people speculated that she’d been picked up by the Chinese authorities for accusing a top politician of sexually assaulting her. Everyone was deeply worried, including fellow players Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The global outcry grew and grew, and the #WhereIsPengShuai exploded - then suddenly Peng reappeared in a number of video clips and on a call. And yet, her fellow players and others are still worried. Looking at how this story’s unfolded so far, and they may have reason to be concerned.
November 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?