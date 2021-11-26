POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel Under Fire for Mass Surveillance of Palestinians
12:41
World
The Israeli military has come under increased criticism for abusing facial recognition technology. The country’s security forces have been accused of mass surveillance of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The revelation came to the fore after former Israeli soldiers exposed how Israel maintains a large database of Palestinians for the purpose of tracking and monitoring. Guest: Asa Winstanley Journalist and Political Analyst
November 26, 2021
