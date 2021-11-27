POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron accuses UK of not taking refugee crisis 'seriously'
France has accused the UK of failing to take the refugee crisis seriously. That's after the British prime minister outlined a plan he hoped both countries would adopt after 27 people died when their boat capsized in the English Channel. France was so offended by the contents of the letter and its publication that it canceled an invitation for the UK to take part in a key meeting on the issue, as Sarah Morice reports.
November 27, 2021
