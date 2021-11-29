POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese Tennis Star Mystery #WhereIsPengShuai?
02:35
World
Chinese Tennis Star Mystery #WhereIsPengShuai?
Former number one doubles player Peng Shaui hit the top of the news agenda earlier this month when she disappeared from view after accusing one of China's top politicians of sexual assault. She's since resurfaced in a number of video clips put out by Chinese state media and she's also held a video call with the head of the IOC but there is still uncertainty about how free she really is. CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/S5KLoSNCKVY
November 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?