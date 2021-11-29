World Share

Concerns increase about the spread of a heavily mutated variant of the Covid-19 virus

There's increasing concern about the spread of a heavily mutated variant of the Covid-19 virus. Omicron was first identified in South Africa but is now present in at least a dozen countries. In an emergency meeting, G7 ministers said the new strain was highly transmissable. The WHO has described it as a very high global risk. And US President Joe Biden urged Americans to continue getting vaccinated. Several countries have imposed travel bans, as Sarah Morice reports.