Pentagon order new investigation into 2019 air strike in Syria

The US secretary of defense has ordered a review of an air strike that was carried out in Syria nearly three years ago. It reportedly killed more than 60 civilians. In March 2019, American jets dropped two bombs on the town of Baghuz, along the Euphrates river. Washington said they were targeting Daesh. But a New York Times investigation published earlier this month found that mostly women and children were killed. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.