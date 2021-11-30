BizTech Share

Across The Balkans: Albania’s Relations with the West Challenged? | Croatia-Serbia Arms Race?

The Balkans’ most pro-American nation Albania seems to be focusing away from its traditional Euro-Atlantic orientation. Tirana has joined the new Open Balkan initiative due to the European Union's slow progress with accession talks. And then there's Sali Berisha - Albania's former leader, who the US designated as 'persona non grata' over corruption. He's now holding massive rallies to push for a snap leadership contest to take back the throne of the Democratic Party. If he succeeds, Albania's main opposition party would have a leader barred from ever entering the United States. Shkumbin Ahmetxhekaj reports from Tirana. Plus, the Balkan region is now witnessing a new possible arms race between Croatia and Serbia. NATO and EU member Croatia signed a deal last week to buy French fighter jets, while its neighbouring Russian ally Serbia has recently received jets from Moscow and has put Russia's missile defense system on its wish list. Could it trigger a new crisis? Abdulvehab Ejupi has more. And we speak to Croatia’s European Affairs Committee Chairperson, Domagoj Hajdukovic about the EU enlargement of Western Balkans and Turkey. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp