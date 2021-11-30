POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Iran and World Powers Agree on Reviving the 2015 Nuclear Deal?
Six world powers are sitting down with Iran in Vienna in hopes of salvaging a nuclear deal first agreed upon in 2015, but was later scrapped by former US President Donald Trump in 2018. After a five-month break, Iran has a new hardline government that wants to add more to the agreement. But the country's continued enrichment and stockpiling of uranium has been a cause of concern for Israel and the US. Can Washington and Tehran reach a lasting agreement? Guests: Abdel Bari Atwan Editor-in-chief of Rai al Youm Mark Meirowitz Professor at SUNY Maritime College
November 30, 2021
