POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Demand for suburban co-working spaces surges amid pandemic | Money Talks
03:50
BizTech
Demand for suburban co-working spaces surges amid pandemic | Money Talks
The COVID-19 pandemic upended how, when and where people work. Today, millions of employees across the US continue to work from home, and the availability of office space is at all-time highs in many cities. What will the future of work look like? Some companies believe suburban co-working holds the key. Kyoko Gasha has more from New York. #OfficeSpaces #Coworking #SharedOffices
December 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?