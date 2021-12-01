BizTech Share

Demand for suburban co-working spaces surges amid pandemic | Money Talks

The COVID-19 pandemic upended how, when and where people work. Today, millions of employees across the US continue to work from home, and the availability of office space is at all-time highs in many cities. What will the future of work look like? Some companies believe suburban co-working holds the key. Kyoko Gasha has more from New York. #OfficeSpaces #Coworking #SharedOffices