POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former South African president's home becomes boutique hotel | Money Talks
02:59
BizTech
Former South African president's home becomes boutique hotel | Money Talks
Nestled in Johannesburg's northern suburbs, the Sanctuary Mandela is a boutique hotel where pages of the nation's history were written. Once the home of South Africa's first democratically elected president, the building is now owned by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. It recently underwent a makeover, and is now equipped to give visitors the five-star 'Madiba' treatment. Motheo Khoaripe explains. #SanctuaryMandela #NelsonMandela #SouthAfrica
December 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?