Lebanon, Between Two Evils | Off The Grid Documentary

As Lebanon is falling apart, so are its people. It's a perfect scenario for criminal gangs. Off the Grid meets the people who are resorting to crime to survive. Once dubbed the Switzerland of the Middle East, Lebanon now lacks basically everything from fuel to medicine. Being smuggled into war-torn Syria next door only makes things worse. But one commodity is widely available: weapons. We explore how the rise of poverty has led to a surge in violence in a country where life is becoming harder by the day. Watch more episodes here : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUW304lJeu3VO2Ucasj8kk1NokTDcrSWQ #Lebanon #Crime #Poverty