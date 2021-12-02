POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Wall Street indices fall after US reports first Omicron case
04:51
BizTech
Wall Street indices fall after US reports first Omicron case
European markets are in the red while Asian stocks are mixed, following big losses overnight on Wall Street. The Dow Jones and S-and-P 500 indices were both down a percent, while the Nasdaq fell more than 1-point-8 percent. The sell-off was triggered by reports of the first case of the Omicron variant in the U-S. That's raised fears that the more infectious coronavirus strain may already be spreading in the world's largest economy. Craig Erlam joined us. He's a senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #Omicron #WallStreet #SP500
December 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?