UN seeks record $41B in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for 2022
02:25
World
The United Nations is asking for a record 41 billion dollars in humanitarian aid for next year. It's cited the wide range of acute and worsening crises, including conflicts and the spread of COVID-19 infections in places where vaccines aren't available. Global heating is also affecting the livelihoods of people in vulnerable communities, resulting in record levels of food insecurity. Paolo Montecillo has more. #Afghanistan #HumanitarianAid #UnitedNations
December 2, 2021
