US President Joe Biden unveils plan to prepare for grim winter
US President Joe Biden unveils plan to prepare for grim winter
All international travellers to the US will have to take a COVID-19 test no more than 24 hours before boarding their flights. Stricter rules have come into force as the Omicron variant spreads around the world. In Germany, unvaccinated people are now barred from most aspects of public life, with the exception of essential services. And South Africa's president takes aim at those isolating the country with travel bans. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
December 3, 2021
