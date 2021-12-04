World Share

Africa Matters: China in Africa

This week, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Ethiopia to bolster support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government. We look at what this means for Ethiopia and the African continent. In Sudan, protesters say 'no' to a transitional deal signed with military rulers last month and to any compromise on returning to civilian rule. And Nigerians are feeling the heat in the kitchen as government regulations trigger a hike in the price of cooking gas. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.