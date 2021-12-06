BizTech Share

UN seeks record $41B in humanitarian aid for 2022 | Money Talks

The UN is asking for a record 41 billion dollars in humanitarian aid for next year. It's cited the wide range of acute and worsening crises, including conflicts and the spread of COVID-19 infections in places where vaccines aren't available. Global heating is also affecting the livelihoods of people in vulnerable communities, resulting in record levels of food insecurity. John Sifton is the Asia Advocacy Director at Human Rights Watch. He tells us what's needed on the ground. #UnitedNations #UNAid #GlobalPoverty