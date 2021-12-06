BizTech Share

Singaporean ride-hailing firm Grab raises $4.5B in SPAC listing on the Nasdaq | Money Talks

Singaporean ride-hailing app Grab fell flat in its market debut on Wall Street. Its stock price swung from an impressive gain to an alarming loss in the span of one trading session. The price see-sawed over concerns about the company's ability to turn a profit. That's something it's never done, despite having a dominant position in Southeast Asia, a market with hundreds of millions of potential customers. Victoria Scholar is the head of investment at Interactive Investor in London. She tells us about Grab's path to profitability. #Grab #RideHailing #GrabIPO