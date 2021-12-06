South African businesses struggle under Omicron travel bans | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The outcry over travel bans on southern African countries is growing. Healthcare officials say the Omicron variant was already present in other parts of the world before South African scientists became the first to identify the new COVID-19 strain. Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg on calls to remove the bans and relieve their economic impact. Bryan Betty is a member of New Zealand's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group. He explains the fine balance governments must strike when it comes to imposing COVID-19 restrictions. #SouthAfrica #OmicronVariant #TravelBans
December 6, 2021
