Can the World Contain the New Omicron Variant?

It's been two years since the emergence of COVID-19 and the world is still struggling to contain it. And now scientists in South Africa have identified a new variant called Omicron. Many suspect it could outcompete the Delta variant which was the dominant strain this year . The moment new strain was announced, countries started imposing travel restrictions on several southern African countries. So, how dangerous is the Omicron variant? And has the global response been effective or just an overreaction? Guests: Tian Johnson African Vaccine Delivery Alliance Serhat Unal Professor at Hacettepe University