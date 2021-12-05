POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:05
World
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week and dive into global events around the world. This week on Playback: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, despite containment efforts. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of deploying tens of thousands of troops to the shared border. NATO is concerned .. and is threatening Russia with sanctions. We'll look at Israeli settlers' attacks, towards Palestinians in the occupied West Bank And a showcase for art in the Middle East .. Qatar brings together artists from around the world.
December 5, 2021
