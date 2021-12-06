World Share

Just2Degrees: The Cold, Hard Truth About Our Warming Planet

Just two degrees. A sum hardly noticeable when it comes to the weather. But a catastrophic number when it comes to the earth's climate. Over the past decade, the effects of climate change are sounding increasingly apocalyptic: The extinction of entire species, an accelerated rise in sea levels, deadly heatwaves, and a melting arctic. People have gone as far as to say it's the 'end of days' as more of the earth is consumed by fires and floods each year. Just2Degrees is TRT World’s Climate Crisis programme. Presented by Melinda Nucifora, J2D reports the effects of global warming on our planet and what we must do to reverse the trend of higher temperatures.