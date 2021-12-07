World Share

Italy tightens restrictions for unvaccinated over Omicron variant

Italy has become the latest country to introduced tougher restrictions for unvaccinated people amid concern over the Omicron variant and a potential spike in infections. New vaccines passes and social distancing measures are being implemented in Europe, India is preparing for a new wave and cases of Omicron have been identified in Thailand. The message is clear - get vaccinated to maximise your protection against serious illness. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.