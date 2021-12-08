BizTech Share

Auto suppliers warn shift to electric vehicles could cost Europe 501,000 jobs | Money Talks

The European Union is on track to ban the sale of new cars that burn diesel and gasoline by 2035. That's putting pressure on the continent's auto giants to start phasing out cars that run on fossil fuels and replace them with green alternatives. Environmental activists say it's a much-needed change due to the worsening effects of the climate crisis. But suppliers that have supported the auto sector for decades warn it could render hundreds of thousands of jobs obsolete. #ElectricVehicles #EuropeanCarMakers #Autoworker