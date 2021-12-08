December 8, 2021
03:08
03:08
More Videos
Presidents Biden, Putin hold two-hour talks via video call
When the US and Russian presidents met via video call on Tuesday, Joe Biden urged Vladimir Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. Kiev has said tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed along their shared border, though Moscow says it is not planning to invade. As Sally Ayhan reports, the meeting was a crucial step in NATO's attempt to protect Ukraine and head off a major European crisis.
More Videos