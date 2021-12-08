POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Angela Merkel to hand over chancellery to new leader Olaf Scholz
05:55
World
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to hand over the position to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz after 16 years at the helm. Three parties have signed a coalition deal, a first of its kind at a national level to bring an end to the two-decade long conservative rule of Merkel. Ulrich Brueckner from Stanford University weighs in on the challenges facing the new Chancellor. #Germany #OlafScholz #Merkel
December 8, 2021
