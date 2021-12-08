BizTech Share

Shares in China's Weibo fall as much as 7% in Hong Kong debut

Shares in China's Twitter copycat Weibo fell more than 7% in their first day of trading in Hong Kong. It's the latest sign that investors are still worried about the scope of Beijing's crackdown on tech giants. Weibo joins firms like Alibaba and JD.com, which are both listed in Hong Kong and New York. Didi, the ride-hailing company similar to Uber, is taking it a step further. It plans to de-list from the New York Stock Exchange in favour of Hong Kong, just half a year after its $4.4B IPO in the US. Chinese internet firms have been under increased regulatory scrutiny over their presence in American financial markets, which means they're covered by rules written in Washington. For more on the story, Richard Kimber joined TRT World’s Newshour from Hong Kong. #Weibo #ChinaCrackdown #HongKongStockExchange