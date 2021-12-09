POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor
Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor
Germany has a new leader. Olaf Scholz was sworn in as chancellor on Wednesday, signalling a new era for Europe's biggest economy after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure. His Social Democrats began the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, but are now the strongest party in an alliance with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats. The three-party coalition has an ambitious agenda, and as Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, it's a difficult road ahead.
December 9, 2021
