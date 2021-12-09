POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coroner talks Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - ‘Epstein not suicide’
03:41
World
Dr Cyril Wecht, a renowned forensic pathologist with 60 years experience is certain that Epstein did not kill himself. He was also concerned that Ghislaine Maxwell wouldn’t make it to trial but says that if she did die before her day in court, it would have been too obvious - opening up more doors than her trial ever will. A suspicious death would not have been acceptable or comprehensible. And now the information that could be revealed at trial may be extremely damaging to the reputations of those named. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY: https://youtu.be/lnbTIaHquG4
December 9, 2021
More Videos
