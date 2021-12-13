POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Suzanne Lacy: What Kind of City? | Life and Work of Frida Kahlo | The Shop Around the Corner
26:11
World
Suzanne Lacy: What Kind of City? | Life and Work of Frida Kahlo | The Shop Around the Corner
On this episode of Showcase; Suzanne Lacy: What Kind of City? 00:02 Nathan Jones, Lecturer in Fine Art: Digital Media 00:35 'Flee' 09:20 Life and Work of Frida Kahlo 12:07 Shortcuts 15:09 Lubitsch's 'The Shop Around the Corner' 16:15 Benin Bronzes as Accessories 21:09 Kazuhisa Kusaba's Social Distancing Umbrellas 22:42 Hello Teddy! Exhibition 24:04 #SuzanneLacy #ErnstLubitsch #FridaKahlo
December 13, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?