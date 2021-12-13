POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Faced with labour shortages, US employers turn to teens | Money Talks
03:47
BizTech
Faced with labour shortages, US employers turn to teens | Money Talks
Businesses across the US continue to face hiring challenges. In September a record 51 percent of small business owners reported job openings they couldn't fill, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. But for some there's an unlikely solution - teenagers. Kyoko Gasha paid a visit to a supermarket to find out more. #USLabourShortage #HolidaySeason #TeenWorkers
December 13, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?