Olaf Scholz in Paris for first trip as German chancellor
02:52
World
In his first trip abroad as German chancellor, Olaf Scholz met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The two allies spoke about a wide range of bilateral and global issues, before Scholz headed to Brussels. The newly elected chancellor aims to lock down a unified EU strategy, as France prepares to assume the EU Council presidency next month. And as Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, Paris’ expectations of future relations are high. #OlafScholz #EU #Macron
December 11, 2021
