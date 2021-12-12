World Share

Mexico’s President Obrador expresses 'sorrow' over deadly truck accident

In southern Mexico, 54 people were killed in a lorry accident on Thursday. It's a reminder of the perilous journey some migrants take to try and reach the US. It comes at a time when human rights groups are criticising the Biden administration for restarting a Trump-era policy that makes it even more difficult for some asylum seekers to enter the US. Sally Ayhan has the story. #USMexicoBorder #BidenAdministration #MigrantTruck