Nigerian engineer uses technology to save endangered languages
World
Nigerian engineer uses technology to save endangered languages
For years, experts have raised the alarm about the world's disappearing languages. There are more than 7-thousand languages spoken on the planet today. And up to 90 percent are at risk of disappearing within the next century. In Nigeria, Chee-Za-Ram Ochey-Aga is trying to preserve some of the country's 400 native dialects, with a little help from modern technology. Poloom David reports.
December 13, 2021
