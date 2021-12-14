POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is It Race Against Time to Save the Iran Nuclear Deal?
Gulf leaders in Riyadh and European powers in Vienna are discussing Iran's nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, Tehran is accusing the West of playing games. The past few days have seen a flurry of diplomatic activity: From Vienna to Riyadh and from Amman to Abu Dhabi, there've been efforts to engage with Iran through diplomacy as the world leaders try to salvage the nuclear deal. But can the deal be saved before time runs out? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Advisor to Iran's Nuclear Negotiating Team Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Advisor to the US State Department Simon Mabon Author of 'The Struggle For Supremacy: Saudi Arabia and Iran'
December 14, 2021
