BizTech Share

Investors await Fed move as price pressures mount in the US | Money Talks

Global markets are in the red due to mounting inflationary pressures. Investors are becoming more risk averse as consumer prices continue to rise, and their potential effect on corporate profits and household spending in major economies. All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, waiting for signals from officials on the future of stimulus measures that gave financial markets a boost, but may now be eroding the value of the dollar. For more, Carsten Brzeski joined us. He's the global head of macro research at the financial giant ING, and joins us from Frankfurt. #Inflation #ConsumerPrices #FederalReserve