POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK parliament to vote on new Covid-19 restrictions for England
02:09
World
UK parliament to vote on new Covid-19 restrictions for England
It's almost exactly two years since a cluster of cases of a mysterious pneumonia-like illness were detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan. They were soon identified as coronavirus infections. 24 months later, a new variant, Omicron, has been identified in more than 77 countries. The UK has joined other European countries in re-introducing preventative measures, and amid dire warnings about the pressure on health systems, booster programmes are being accelerated for the luckier nations. In South Africa, where Omicron was first detected, new data suggests it may be milder than previous variants. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
December 14, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?