What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Kentucky’s death toll climbs to 74, over 100 still missing

At least 74 people are confirmed dead and 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged after a string of tornadoes swept through at least six US states. As rescue and relief efforts continue, US President Joe Biden will visit some of the worst-affected areas on Wednesday. Durwood Zaelke, founder and president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, has more. #Kentucky #tornado #climatecrisis