Kentucky’s death toll climbs to 74, over 100 still missing

05:40
World
At least 74 people are confirmed dead and 1,000 homes destroyed or damaged after a string of tornadoes swept through at least six US states. As rescue and relief efforts continue, US President Joe Biden will visit some of the worst-affected areas on Wednesday. Durwood Zaelke, founder and president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, has more. #Kentucky #tornado #climatecrisis
December 15, 2021
