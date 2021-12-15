December 15, 2021
04:53
04:53
More Videos
China's slump deepens as home and retail sales disappoint
China's economic slump is deepening due to its property crisis and the return of social distancing restrictions, which weighed on consumer sentiment. Growth in retail sales also slowed to 3.9% percent in November, from October's gain of almost 5%. One bright spot was China's manufacturing sector. Industrial output growth accelerated slightly to 3.8%. #ChinaEconomy #ChinaHomeSales #ChinaRetailSales
More Videos