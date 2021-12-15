POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UAE withdraws from F-35 deal, citing 'technical requirements'
05:51
World
UAE withdraws from F-35 deal, citing 'technical requirements'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington is still willing to sell F-35 fighters and armed drones to the UAE, if Abu Dhabi still wants them. Blinken's statement came just a day after a UAE official told reporters the Emirates were backing out of a $23 billion deal to buy 50 stealth fighters and 18-armed drones. Afzal Ashraf from Loughborough University has more. #UAE #Blinken #fighterjet
December 15, 2021
