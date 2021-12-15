POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping hold virtual summit hailing ties
06:08
World
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping hold virtual summit hailing ties
Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have held a virtual summit, hailed by both leaders as an example of cooperation in the 21st century. They acknowledged the world is in a period of turbulence, promising strong support for each other's core interests. Scott Lucas from University of Birmingham weighs in on the state of cooperation between Russia and China. #VladimirPutin #XiJinping #VirtualSummit
December 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?