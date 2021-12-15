World Share

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping hold virtual summit hailing ties

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have held a virtual summit, hailed by both leaders as an example of cooperation in the 21st century. They acknowledged the world is in a period of turbulence, promising strong support for each other's core interests. Scott Lucas from University of Birmingham weighs in on the state of cooperation between Russia and China.